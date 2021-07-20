 UNR Researcher Looks At Harmful Algae Blooms | KUNR
Related Program: 
KUNR Public Radio: Local News Feed

UNR Researcher Looks At Harmful Algae Blooms

By 1 hour ago
  • A woman crouching down in the middle of a river and collecting samples.
    Laurel Genzoli, a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Montana, is sampling algae in the Klamath River.
    Joanna Blaszczak / University of Nevada, Reno Freshwater Ecology & Biogeochemistry Department

The EPA has reported several dog and livestock deaths due to toxic algae blooms found in riverbeds. A researcher from UNR is examining what conditions cause these blooms.

Blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, is a form of algae that clings to rocks on the bottom of rivers. These blooms are less visible than the algae often seen on lakes and ponds, and the toxins they produce can be deadly.

“These blooms are important because they pose a risk to both people and animals as well as aquatic life. So, in particular, the way that these cyanotoxins are often discovered is someone’s pet dog can die,” said Joanna Blaszczak, an assistant professor at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Blaszczak has received a $200,000 grant from the National Science Foundation. Her research will be focused on three rivers in Northern California and will be conducted through 2023.

“Those are areas known to have cyanotoxin producing blooms of cyanobacteria. But these cyanotoxins that we’re studying, specifically antitoxin, they’re not only found in California but also around the globe,” explained Blaszczak.

Because this algae needs specific conditions to grow, there is hope this research will allow folks to predict when blooms will happen across the world.

Isaac Hoops is a senior studying at the Reynolds School of Journalism.

Tags: 
algae
algae blooms

Related Content

See Pink Snow In The Mountains? Researchers Want A Sample

By Jun 9, 2021
An image of a person holding up a tube filled with pink snow
Rachel Mallon / Living Snow Project

As summer quickly approaches, snow is melting on the mountaintops. This time of year, some of that snow won’t be the pristine white color you think of. It turns out that in the spring and summer, snow often turns pink or even red thanks to microalgae that have been adapted to live in it, partly as a response to climate change.

KUNR Today: Washoe Co. Reports Increase In COVID-19 Cases, Low Water Closing Tahoe Boat Ramp

By , & & KUNR Staff & The Associated Press Jul 15, 2021
An image of Lake Tahoe from Sand Harbor
Courtesy / Nevada State Parks

Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Sequencing COVID-19: What It Can Tell Us About The Delta Variant In Nevada

By Jul 15, 2021
Dr. Mark Pandori is in a white lab coat, a blue surgical mask and green gloves. He is looking down at a tray with a sample collection of vials placed vertically in individual slots.
Courtesy of Brin Reynolds / University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is the most common strain found in Nevada, making up more than 68% of the COVID-19 cases sampled over the last two weeks, according to the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory. KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck spoke with the head of the lab, Dr. Mark Pandori, to learn more about studying the genetics of the virus and what this work can tell us about the Delta variant.