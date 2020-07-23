Updates On Hog, Gold Fires In Lassen Co.

For more information about the Gold and Hog Fires, follow CAL Fire Lassen-Modoc Unit on Facebook.

6:11 a.m. | July 23, 2020

Firefighters are continuing to battle wildfires in northeastern California.

The Gold Fire grew to about 14,500 acres Wednesday in Lassen County, south of the community of Adin.

Firefighters have built containment lines around 10% of the burn area, according to the latest update late Wednesday night from CAL FIRE. Some evacuations are in place for residents in the fire area.

In southern Lassen County, the Hog Fire has grown to 9,517 acres, burning five miles west of Susanville. It is 23% contained, according to CAL FIRE officials.

Evacuation orders remain in place for Lake Forest Estates and the North and South side of Highway 36 from A-1 to Willard Creek Road.

The evacuation center for both fires is at the Lassen Community College.

6:24 a.m. | July 22, 2020

Two fires, the Gold Fire and the Hog Fire, are burning near Susanville, and creating several evacuations and challenges for firefighters. Here's the info you need to know.

Gold Fire

All residents in the following areas should evacuate as soon as possible to the evacuation center at Lassen Community College.

All residents along Highway 139 from Susanville Road south to Termo Grasshopper Road.

Areas south of Ash Valley Road, west of Spooner Road, east of Highway 139 and north Termo Grasshopper Road.

Areas west of Highway 139, south of Haydenhill Road, east of Anderson Ranch Road/Dixie Valley Road and north of Long Flat Road.

Evacuation warning for Ash Valley Road at US-395 West to Spooner Road, south on Spooner Road to Highway 139, and east on Highway 139 to Termo Grasshopper Road to US-395.

Evacuation warning for areas west of Highway 139 from Termo Grasshopper Road south to Gleghorn Road and east of Slate Creek Road.

The following road closures are in effect:

Highway 139 @ Susanville Road (A-2)

Highway 139 at Termo Grasshopper Road

Highway 139 at Butte Creek Road.

An evacuation center has been established at Lassen Community College.

CAL FIRE reports the Gold Fire is now 8,500 acres and 5% contained.

Hog Fire

Winds are picking up speed, as thunderstorms head toward the area, making for tough firefighting conditions around the Hog Fire near Susanville, Cali.

Evacuation orders remain in place for Lake Forest Estates, as well as the north and south side of Highway 36 from A-1 to Willard Creek Road.

An evacuation center has been set up at Lassen Community College.

The following road closures are in effect:

Highway 44 is closed from the Highway 36 Junction to A-21.

Highway 36 is closed from the Highway 44 junction to Westwood.

County Road A-1 is closed from Gallatin Road to Highway 36.

At last report, CAL FIRE said the blaze is 9,000 acres, with 7% containment.