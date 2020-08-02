Related Program: 
Updates On North Fire Near Hallelujah Junction

33 minutes ago
  • Smoke billowing near U.S. 395 near Hallelujah Junction.
    The North Fire burning near U.S. 395 near Halleljah Junction on August 2, 2020..
    Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District via Twitter

7:45 p.m. Aug. 2, 2020

Evacuations are underway for the Rancho Haven Community north of Reno due to the North Fire. The blaze is estimated as 1,500 acres and is burning near U.S. 395 near Hallelujah Junction, according to the Bureau of Land Management, which says multiple agencies are on scene.

The evacuations include: Arabian Way, Thoroughbred Circle, and Rancho Drive south of Shetland Circle. This is according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Evacuees can go to the senior center in Reno at 1001 Ninth Street, which is being used as a check-in center.

The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District reported earlier that preparations were being made to open the Reno Livestock Events Center for large animal evacuations.

There are two other smaller fires burning near the North Fire. They are the South Fire and the Shoe Tree Fire; both are listed as 5 acres by Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch Center.

For the latest updates, follow the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District on Twitter @TMFPD or search Twitter for #NorthFire.

