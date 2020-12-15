Vaccine Inoculations Mark Pivotal Moment In Battle Against COVID-19

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

This might pinch just a bit.

(CHEERING, APPLAUSE)

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

People applauded at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center as critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay got her coronavirus vaccine yesterday.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SANDRA LINDSAY: Working on the front lines alongside my team, I saw a lot of pain, hurt, suffering, death. And so I felt a huge sense of relief.

MARTIN: A similar moment came at the Ohio State Medical Center in Columbus.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Three. Two. One. Vaccinate.

(CHEERING, APPLAUSE)

MARTIN: About 30 health care workers got shots there.

INSKEEP: At Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, Dr. Leo Seoane was among the first in line.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LEONARDO SEOANE: It's been a privilege to be up here and get vaccinated and to tell all of my Hispanic brothers and sisters it's safe. It's OK. And we need to do it.

MARTIN: He says that because he knows communities of color have been especially hard hit.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SEOANE: This Christmas is going to be a tough Christmas for us. But next Christmas, we want to be with our grandmothers, our abuelitas and our abuelitos. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.