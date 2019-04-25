Related Program: 
KUNR Public Radio: Local News Feed

Washoe Co. Working To Contain Swan Lake, But No Flood Solution Yet

By & 11 minutes ago
  • Barriers stand up against a body of water.
    Hesco barriers keep Swan Lake from flooding across Lemmon Drive.
    Bob Conrad / This is Reno

Washoe County commissioners are taking steps to contain Lemmon Valley’s Swan Lake to a specified boundary, although county staff have cautioned that a solution to flooding in that area hasn’t been identified and funding questions remain. To learn more, KUNR’s News Director Michelle Billman spoke to Bob Conrad, the publisher of ThisisReno, to learn more about this issue.

Washoe County commissioners have agreed to take steps to contain Lemmon Valley’s Swan Lake to a specified boundary, although county staff have cautioned that a solution to flooding in the area hasn’t been identified and funding questions remain.

The flood-prone lake has been a contentious issue in the North Valleys. At the end of 2017, water levels were slightly more than 4,922 feet above sea level—about 6 feet higher than in 2016, according to Desert Research Institute. The FEMA-designated flood plain threshold for that area is 4,924 feet.

Swan Lake boundaries set by commissioners would consist of Lemmon Drive on the east and north, Pompe Way on the west and Lear Boulevard to the south.

Current efforts at Swan lake include continued maintenance of existing temporary flood barriers, installation of water-filled bladder systems and continued sewer treatment plant operations. Protections are in place for this year but there are concerns about next year and future years, said Dave Solaro, assistant county manager.

Read the rest of this story at ThisisReno.

Tags: 
Swan Lake
Lemmon Valley
flooding
ThisisReno
Washoe County

Related Content

Washoe Flood Tax Will Be On November Ballot

By Jul 12, 2018
Brown water from the Truckee River floods a staircase so that only the railings are visible.
Ty O'Neil

The Washoe Board of County Commissioners has approved language for a ballot measure that would increase property taxes for Truckee River flood mitigation. Voters will decide in November. Our News Director Michelle Billman spoke with Bob Conrad of ThisisReno to learn more.

Washoe Co. Spends $3 Million So Far On Flood Clean Up

By & Jul 14, 2017
Washoe County

So far, Washoe County has spent just over $3 million to clean up after historic flooding during the winter, and another $6 million in repair and capital improvement costs still remain to be covered. Our News Director Michelle Billman breaks down the situation with contributor Bob Conrad of ThisisReno.