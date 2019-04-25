Washoe Co. Working To Contain Swan Lake, But No Flood Solution Yet

Washoe County commissioners are taking steps to contain Lemmon Valley’s Swan Lake to a specified boundary, although county staff have cautioned that a solution to flooding in that area hasn’t been identified and funding questions remain. To learn more, KUNR’s News Director Michelle Billman spoke to Bob Conrad, the publisher of ThisisReno, to learn more about this issue.

The flood-prone lake has been a contentious issue in the North Valleys. At the end of 2017, water levels were slightly more than 4,922 feet above sea level—about 6 feet higher than in 2016, according to Desert Research Institute. The FEMA-designated flood plain threshold for that area is 4,924 feet.

Swan Lake boundaries set by commissioners would consist of Lemmon Drive on the east and north, Pompe Way on the west and Lear Boulevard to the south.

Current efforts at Swan lake include continued maintenance of existing temporary flood barriers, installation of water-filled bladder systems and continued sewer treatment plant operations. Protections are in place for this year but there are concerns about next year and future years, said Dave Solaro, assistant county manager.

