Watch Live: Derek Chauvin Will Not Testify In His Trial

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin said Thursday that he will not testify in his defense in the trial over the murder of George Floyd. Chauvin told Judge Peter Cahill that he would exercise his Fifth Amendment right.

The state will bring Dr. Martin Tobin back to the stand as its rebuttal witness. Tobin is a pulmonologist who testified last week that Floyd died from a lack of oxygen.

Judge Cahill will not allow the prosecution to introduce "newly discovered evidence" related to carbon monoxide levels in Floyd's blood. Hennepin County medical examiner Dr. Andrew Baker found that Hennepin County did have the records but had not sent them along with Floyd's other lab results.

Defense medical expert Dr. David Fowler testified on Wednesday that carbon monoxide from squad car exhaust may have played a role in Floyd's death.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson says he told the prosecution in a February memo that he would be raising the carbon monoxide issue, and Judge Cahill agreed that the prosecution had ample time to research the matter.

Tobin will not be permitted to mention the test results in testimony. "If he even hints that there are test results that the jury has not heard about, it's going to be a mistrial," the judge said.

Chauvin is facing charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter, after he held his knee on Floyd's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds on Memorial Day last year.

On Wednesday, the jury heard from Fowler, a medical expert who contradicted the testimony of many experts called by the prosecution.

Fowler disputed the conclusion made by Baker, the Hennepin County medical examiner, that "homicide" was the manner of Floyd's death.

He said it should be considered "undetermined," saying too many factors were at play to decide which is most influential. Witnesses called by the prosecution have stated that Chauvin's restraint on Floyd caused his oxygen levels to plummet, leading to his death.

Closing arguments are expected to begin on Monday.

NPR's Merrit Kennedy contributed to this report.

