Watch Live: Funeral For Daunte Wright In Minneapolis

Mourners have gathered Thursday in Minneapolis for the funeral of Daunte Wright, just two days after a jury there convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of murdering George Floyd.

Wright is the 20-year-old Black man shot and killed by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minn., during a traffic stop earlier this month. Officials characterized the shooting as "accidental," saying the officer, Kim Potter, meant to use her Taser on Wright but mistakenly drew her handgun instead.

Body camera footage of the incident, released by Brooklyn Center officials the day after the shooting, showed Potter shouting "Taser, Taser, Taser!" just before she fires her handgun. She resigned from her position and has since been charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Wright's death, which took place as the Chauvin trial was underway at a courthouse just 10 miles away, immediately prompted protests and outcry.

Thursday's funeral is being held at Shiloh Temple International Ministries in North Minneapolis, where members of Wright's family are expected to speak, along with the Rev. Al Sharpton, who eulogized George Floyd last year.

Outside the doors of the church stood armed private security guards. A handful of demonstrators gathered on the streets nearby, with one woman holding a Black Lives Matter flag and an artist starting a mural across the street.

"I gotta tell you, I'm just in shock right now. The world shouldn't be like this. We shouldn't be losing friends like this," said Malik Taylor, 24, a childhood friend of Wright's attending the funeral with another friend, John Mayer Jones, 19, both of Minneapolis.

"I know he wouldn't want me to be sad, but I'm a little sad, a little mad, by the way he died," said Jones. "Nobody expected him to [die] — especially not by the police."

NPR's Liz Baker and David Schaper contributed to this report.

