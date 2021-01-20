 Watch Live: Inauguration Day Ceremony And Events | KUNR
Watch Live: Inauguration Day Ceremony And Events

  • Follow live special coverage beginning at 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday.
Originally published on January 20, 2021 3:57 am

Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, having defeated Donald Trump in an acrimonious, divisive election last November.

Biden will be sworn into office alongside Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in an unusual inauguration ceremony, conducted amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis and heightened physical security risks.

Watch special coverage beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

Events for the day include:

  • Noon ET: Swearing-in ceremonies followed by Biden's inaugural address. (Follow live analysis of Biden's speech here.)

  • 2 p.m. ET: Wreath-laying at Arlington National Cemetery. Biden and Harris will be joined by former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

  • 3 p.m. ET: Presidential escort to the White House followed by a virtual "parade" with scenes across the country.

  • 7 p.m. ET: Press briefing with Biden press secretary Jen Psaki.

  • 8:30 p.m. ET: Evening program hosted by Tom Hanks with musical performances by John Legend, Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake and more.

Follow live updates here.

Biden will come into office facing a public health crisis, a battered economy, deepened political rifts, as well as global concerns like climate change. Still, he projects optimism, vowing to help heal the nation.

As part of his promise to the American people, Biden has sought to make his Cabinet the most diverse in U.S. history, reflected in part by Harris, who will be the first woman, the first African American and the first Indian American to hold the office of the vice presidency.

Biden's election victory marked the end of the Trump White House era, which was plagued by personal and political scandals, two impeachments and a call to action at the U.S. Capitol that was answered by violent, pro-Trump insurrectionists. Trump is not attending Wednesday's ceremony.

Biden's Inaugural Address, Annotated

By 2 hours ago

Joe Biden addresses the nation for the first time as its 46th president on Wednesday. Biden is speaking at scaled-down event, before a divided nation still reeling from the Jan. 6 riot on the Capitol and the coronavirus pandemic that has now killed more than 400,000 Americans.

Follow NPR's full online coverage in our live blog.

Biden's Defense Pick, Lloyd Austin, Seeks To Become 1st Black Pentagon Chief

By 16 hours ago

Updated 7:10 p.m. ET

Gen. Lloyd Austin, President-elect Joe Biden's pick to head the Pentagon, went before the Senate Armed Services Committee Tuesday in a bid to make history by being confirmed as the nation's first Black secretary of defense.

During his opening statement, Austin, 67, addressed the biggest issue hovering over his nomination.

From Border Wall To Capitol Riot, Homeland Security Nominee Takes Senate Questions

By & 22 hours ago

Updated at 3:49 p.m. ET

President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to head the Department of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, appeared before a Senate panel Tuesday to begin his confirmation process, vowing to do everything he can so that an attack on the Capitol like the one on Jan. 6 "will not happen again."

Mayorkas, who would be the first Latino and first immigrant to lead that department, was previously the head of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, a DHS agency, during the Obama administration. He then served as deputy secretary of DHS.