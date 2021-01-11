 WCSD Distributes COVID-19 Vaccines Over Weekend To Employees | KUNR
WCSD Distributes COVID-19 Vaccines Over Weekend To Employees

By
  • A pharmacist prepares a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
    Adrienne Desens, a pharmacist with Renown Health, prepares a syringe with a second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to administer to a health care worker on Friday, Jan. 8, at Renown's drive-through site in Reno, Nev.
    Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio

As the COVID-19 vaccination process continues in Nevada, the Washoe County School District started administering the first dose to select employees over the weekend.

Over the weekend, hundreds of district employees got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Superintendent Kristen McNeill.

“We are working very closely with the Washoe County Health District to provide Covid vaccines for our staff members who want them,” McNeill said.

Ahead of distributing the vaccine, the district sent out a survey to employees. The survey helped gauge interest in the vaccine and determined who should receive it first due to a variety of factors. 

“For us within the school district with so many employees, what we had to take a look at is underlying health conditions and how outward facing are you with other people within your work. So for example, a classroom teacher, a bus driver versus a central service employee that may not have a public exposure every single day,” McNeill said.

Some district employees deemed as frontline workers and first responders have already gotten the vaccine. 

A full breakdown of the vaccination tier system can be found at nvhealthresponse.nv.gov.

Olivia Ali is a senior at the Reynolds School of Journalism.

WCSD
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19
Novel Coronavirus
Coronavirus In Nevada

Nevada Still Has More Than Three-Quarters Of Vaccines Unused

By & Jan 8, 2021
A close up of a man getting a shot in his right arm by a woman in blue scrubs. The image is taken on the other side of plexiglass so there is a slight reflection.
Lucia Starbuck / KUNR Public Radio

It’s been nearly a month since the COVID-19 vaccine first arrived in Nevada. KUNR’s Anh Gray and Lucia Starbuck discuss how the rollout has been going so far.

Hospital Scrambles To Find Patients Before Freezer Failure Ruins 830 Vaccines

By Jan 5, 2021

A team of fast-acting health care workers saved the day — and potentially hundreds of lives — on Monday after a freezer malfunction nearly destroyed 830 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Somewhere around 2 a.m. the compressor of the freezer holding vials of the medicine at the Adventist Health Ukiah Valley Medical Center in Mendocino County, Calif., failed, President Judson Howe told NPR.

That started a ticking clock on the shelf life of the vaccines, which can only be used for 12 hours once they're removed from refrigeration of 36 to 46 degrees Fahrenheit.

Hundreds Of Rural Counties Lack The Retail Pharmacies Helping To Distribute COVID-19 Vaccines

By Jan 8, 2021
A color coded US map highlighting different rural areas that do not have pharmacies designated to distribute COVID-19 vaccines.
Screenshot / RUPRI Center for Rural Health Policy Analysis

When the COVID-19 vaccines become more widely available, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will partner with retail pharmacies such as Costco and Walgreen to help distribute them. But a new analysis of rural counties finds that as many as 750 counties don't have one of those pharmacies.