WCSD Distributes COVID-19 Vaccines Over Weekend To Employees

As the COVID-19 vaccination process continues in Nevada, the Washoe County School District started administering the first dose to select employees over the weekend.

KUNR's Olivia Ali breaks down how the Washoe County School District will distribute vaccines to district employees.

Over the weekend, hundreds of district employees got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Superintendent Kristen McNeill.

“We are working very closely with the Washoe County Health District to provide Covid vaccines for our staff members who want them,” McNeill said.

Ahead of distributing the vaccine, the district sent out a survey to employees. The survey helped gauge interest in the vaccine and determined who should receive it first due to a variety of factors.

“For us within the school district with so many employees, what we had to take a look at is underlying health conditions and how outward facing are you with other people within your work. So for example, a classroom teacher, a bus driver versus a central service employee that may not have a public exposure every single day,” McNeill said.

Some district employees deemed as frontline workers and first responders have already gotten the vaccine.

A full breakdown of the vaccination tier system can be found at nvhealthresponse.nv.gov.

Olivia Ali is a senior at the Reynolds School of Journalism.