What Are You Most Excited For In A Post-Pandemic World? Tell Us About It

Hugs, travel and seeing the smiling faces beneath one another's masks are just a few of life's pleasures many of us have lost during the pandemic. But with vaccines being rolled out, those dreams are a step closer to reality.

So, we want to know: what are you most excited for once the pandemic is over? It could be hugging your family again, dating in-person, seeing your favorite musician perform in a crowded room or finally going on that trip you'd originally planned for 2020. Big or small, tell NPR's All Things Considered what you're most excited about in a post-pandemic world.

Your response may be used in an upcoming story, on-air or online, and a producer may contact you to follow up on your response. Share your thoughts with us below.

