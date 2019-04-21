When Your Living Room Becomes A 2020 Campaign Stage, 'It's Pretty Surreal'

The Iowa caucuses are still nine months away, and with at least 20 Democrats either considering a run or officially declared, many of them are looking for ways to stand out in the crowded field. One tried-and-true way: show up in voters' homes.

The house party has a long tradition in the presidential primary politicking of the two early states of Iowa and New Hampshire, where locals open their doors to let aspiring presidents audition in their living rooms. It's a staple of the early campaign, when many candidates can't pack larger venues.

"It's pretty surreal that you can have a candidate running for president in your living room," says Liz Adelman, who recently hosted Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., at her Des Moines, Iowa, home.

Adelman is originally from outside Washington, D.C., and has lived in Iowa for about 10 years.

"We've done this before, so I kind of knew the drill of what to expect in terms of food and put everything in cabinets to hide," says Adelman, who works in public relations, with a laugh. "It doesn't normally look this clean."

Adelman was not endorsing Harris at the house party she hosted for the candidate (although Harris is among Adelman's favorite candidates). Harris was there talking about the state chapter of Emerge America and emphasizing the importance of women running for office.

"I am running for president of the United States and I am a candidate and I would love to have everybody's support, so I'm going to get that out of the way," Harris told the crowd standing on a landing at the base of Adelman's staircase.

Enjoying his rise in fame last week, Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Ind., drew a crowd estimated at 1,600 on Tuesday in Des Moines. The last time he was in Des Moines was February, when he was in a living room with a couple of dozen potential caucusgoers.

Some house parties have a guest list, while others are more of a town hall at which anyone can show up and ask questions. This month, candidate Beto O'Rourke visited six houses in Des Moines on one Saturday.

Homeowner Nathan Blake told the crowd that he and his family had just moved in and that hosting a presidential candidate hurried their unpacking.

"[I'm] really happy that all of you are here, whether you're a supporter of Beto or, just as I've been saying this week, Beto-curious," Blake told the crowd in his living room, where many were sitting cross-legged on the floor. "We only have 10 months to decide."

During the question-and-answer portion of O'Rourke's south-side Des Moines house party, Dante Powell asked him what he would do as president to ease tensions between African Americans and law enforcement.

"I was not prepared for how honest he was," Powell says. "So, I appreciated very much him going into detail the way he did and owning the inherent racism in the systems that I was asking about."

Powell says he likes O'Rourke, but he's far from picking a favorite, a feeling shared by many Iowa Democrats trying to grapple with nearly 20 declared presidential candidates.

A bed for weary candidates

House parties aren't just for Iowa's big population centers.

"We have to resort to every trick that we can," says Kurt Meyer. He lives in the small north Iowa town of Mona and is the chair of the Tri-County Democrats.

Meyer has been hosting candidates for years.

This cycle, Meyer has even had a couple of Democratic candidates spend the night at his house after they stumped in his living room.

"We have accommodations to put you up for the night, and that affords people an opportunity to not only to get to know the candidate but for us to get to know the candidate in a more informal setting," Meyer says.

With nice weather in the months ahead, expect even more Iowans to open their homes to candidates trying to become the next president.



LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

At least 200 people have been killed and hundreds more wounded in eight blasts across Sri Lanka. The coordinated bombings targeted luxury hotels and churches in the country. Joining us now to discuss the latest news is journalist Lisa Fuller, who joins us from Colombo. Lisa, what have you seen there on the ground?

LISA FULLER: During the day today, it was complete chaos - Colombo. This was not something that anybody was expecting. Sri Lanka hasn't seen this level of violence since its civil war ended 10 years ago. And even then, something like this has never happened in Colombo. So I think people just were completely shocked - just with no warning for this type of incident.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Have you been able to speak to any of the victims? What have they been telling you?

FULLER: They have been telling me that they don't know what happened. The blast seemed to go off in the restaurant of the hotels. So it was while people were having breakfast in the morning - so mostly tourists. And then they said all of a sudden, they woke up in the hospital. And that was really all they could remember. There was another bombing in Batticaloa in eastern Sri Lanka. And I talked to a nurse who was right outside the church when it was blasted. And she said there were children who were right near the bomber. And so there were children getting thrown out of the church when the bomb blast went off.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Of course, it's Easter Sunday. And I understand no group has taken responsibility for the attacks. But Sri Lanka's defense minister has said that the culprits were religious extremists. What does that mean? Do you know?

FULLER: So, I mean, throughout the day, there's been a lot of speculation and a lot of news that ended up being false. It was from a letter that had been forged. So, I mean, the most recent information that I have is that they were Sri Lankan. They were from one group. But I have not been provided with any more information from the government other than that.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Seven people have been arrested so far. Can you give us some background...

FULLER: Right.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: ...On Sri Lanka? You know, there was a long civil war there, which ended in 2009. What is the context for this?

FULLER: Yeah. The war ended 10 years ago. And that was between a separatist group called the Tamil Tigers and the - so Tamils are a ethnic minority. And the majority Buddhist Sinhalese population that dominates the government fought against that. There is also a Muslim minority in the country. And since the war ended, Muslims have faced a lot of discrimination in the country.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: And there is, of course, a Christian minority, which was targeted in these attacks - at least partially - with the church. And their reaction to this? I mean, any ideas about why they were in the crosshairs?

FULLER: Yeah. The Christian (unintelligible) are both Tamil Sinhala. And there's actually a lot of talk about discrimination against Christians in the last week because there was an incident in a town called Anuradhapura, where sort of a gang threw stones at the church while they were trying to hold services. And we've seen a lot of those types of incidents consistently throughout the last 20 years but just very low, low levels of violence, like assaults on one person. Those attacks have been mainly carried out by Buddhists - they're extremists sort of from the same groups - but have sponsored the attacks against the Muslims.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: A very terrible day in Sri Lanka. Journalist Lisa Fuller in Colombo, thank you very much.

FULLER: Thank you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.