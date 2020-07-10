Related Programs: 
KUNR Public Radio: Local News Feed
Mountain West News Bureau

Wildfire Season Can Inflame Flu Season, Study Suggests

By 1 hour ago
  • Colby K. Neal / BLM
Originally published on July 9, 2020 4:25 pm

This story was powered by America Amplified, a public radio initiative.

Lots of wildfire smoke in the summer can lead to more flu outbreaks in the winter, according to a recent study published in the peer-reviewed journal Environment International

"We could expect to see three to five times more flu cases after a bad fire season," said Erin Landguth, a co-author of the study and a researcher at the Center for Population Health Research at the University of Montana. 

Landguth, along with a team of state, federal and university researchers, analyzed wildfire seasons and influenza cases over a ten-year span in Montana. They found that, after a particularly severe season in 2017, the number of people who contracted the flu the following winter increased from an average of 3,000 to around 10,000. 

Scientists don't yet know the reasons why this happens, and it's unclear whether wildfire smoke could also cause an uptick in COVID-19 cases, according to Landguth.

However, air pollution can compromise immune systems.

"It causes inflammation and cell damage to our lungs," Landguth said. "So all of this suggests a concern and worry for our wildfire season in our region increasing our potential risk factors for COVID-19. Really in these times we want to minimize risk where possible."

That means keeping doors and windows closed, installing air purifiers and wearing N95 masks when the air becomes unhealthy.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Copyright 2020 Boise State Public Radio News. To see more, visit Boise State Public Radio News.

Tags: 
America Amplified
influenza
wildfire

Related Content

Mountain West Lawmakers Push For Wildland Firefighter Protections

By Apr 20, 2020
An image of a firefighter standing outside of a truck, spraying water, and wearing a facemask.
Bureau of Land Management

How are wildland firefighters expected to battle blazes during a pandemic? That's not entirely clear, but a bipartisan bill proposed by Mountain West lawmakers aims to help ensure firefighters' safety.

Wildfires Are One Danger. Wildfire Camps Are Another.

By May 15, 2020

Many parts of the Mountain West are predicted to have above normal wildfire potential this summer. The coronavirus promises to make fire season abnormal in other ways, too.

Updates: The Numbers Fire South Of Gardnerville

By , , , , , & 3 hours ago
A fire and smoke on the side of a mountain.
Image from ALERTWildfire Greater Tahoe cameras on Twitter @nvfirecams

11:41 a.m. | July 10, 2020

Growth tapered off overnight on Thursday for the Numbers Fire, burning near Gardnerville, according to Douglas County officials.

“Existing containment lines held despite gusty winds,” officials said in a press release Friday. Winds are expected to decrease on Friday, with hot temperatures.

The county cautioned drivers to be aware of increased fire traffic in the areas around the Douglas County Fairgrounds, as crews are working out of a firecamp on the grounds. They said drivers should also limit the use of Pinenut 2 and Blossom Canyon Roads; they are only open to residents.