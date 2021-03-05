 A Year In The Pandemic: Nevada Timeline | KUNR
A Year In The Pandemic: Nevada Timeline

  • A compilation of six photos from 2020 and 2021, which includes a closed school, Sisolak during a press conference, lawmakers at the Nevada Legislature, a voting site, Renown Health's COVID-19 care site and a Nevadan receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
    The image composition above includes six moments from 2020-21: (1) school closures, (2) state press conferences, (3) Nevada Legislature special sessions, (4) 2020 elections, (5) Renown's alternate care site and (6) Nevadans receiving the vaccine.
    (Top row, from left) Molly Carnell / The Hitchcock Project; Lucia Starbuck / This Is Reno; David Calvert / The Nevada Independent; (Bottom row, from left) Paul Boger / KUNR; Lucia Starbuck / KUNR; Lucia Starbuck / KUNR

Nevada announced its first two presumptive positive COVID-19 cases on March 5, 2020. A year into the pandemic, the state has reported nearly 300,000 cumulative cases, and more than 5,000 Nevadans have died. The timeline below encapsulates events and themes from the past year that have impacted Nevadans.

Nevadans have experienced various types of challenges over the past year. To hear how community members endured pain and loss but persevered and stepped up to help one another, listen to KUNR’s hour-long special “A Year In The Pandemic.”

Novel Coronavirus In Nevada: Live Blog

5:06 p.m. | March 5, 2021

More Than 8 Percent Of Nevadans Have Completed Their COVID-19 Vaccinations
By Michelle Billman

Nevada has reached 5,020 deaths related to COVID-19 and more than 295,000 cases since the start of the pandemic one year ago. More than 15% of the state’s population has had an initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while more than 8% are fully vaccinated.