A Year In The Pandemic: Nevada Timeline

Nevada announced its first two presumptive positive COVID-19 cases on March 5, 2020. A year into the pandemic, the state has reported nearly 300,000 cumulative cases, and more than 5,000 Nevadans have died. The timeline below encapsulates events and themes from the past year that have impacted Nevadans.

Nevadans have experienced various types of challenges over the past year. To hear how community members endured pain and loss but persevered and stepped up to help one another, listen to KUNR’s hour-long special “A Year In The Pandemic.”