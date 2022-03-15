© 2022 KUNR
Public Health

Local research shows trauma during childhood can lead to obesity as an adult

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published March 15, 2022 at 1:32 PM PDT
A person holds a semi-transparent sheet with gene sequences printed on it. The person is pointing at the sheet. A second person is looking at it.
Courtesy of the Desert Research Institute
/
Scientists with the Healthy Nevada Project study the genetics of Nevadans.

Children who experience stressful and traumatic events have an increased risk of obesity, according to a new study by Nevada researchers.

The research was conducted by the Healthy Nevada Project, a collaboration between the Desert Research Institute (DRI) and Renown Health.

The study examined the genetic makeup, mental health and body mass index (BMI) of 16,000 participants. Researchers found that people who experienced one or more adverse childhood experiences, including poverty, food insecurity or abuse, were 150% more likely to become obese as adults.

Karen Schlauch is a research professor at DRI who led the study. She said she learned that obesity isn’t only caused by genetics.

“What has been most surprising to me is that the mutations you carry may alone not influence disease at all. The direct influence between having a not-so-nice childhood and having a higher BMI could easily be explained by coping mechanisms; it could easily be explained by bad habits,” Schlauch said.

Schlauch was also surprised that more than 65% of participants said they’ve had a traumatic experience as a child. She hopes the research makes health care providers screen people who may be at risk.

As a note of disclosure, Renown Health is a financial supporter of KUNR.

Lucia Starbuck is a corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project.

Produced with assistance from the Public Media Journalists Association Editor Corps funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.

Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is a corps member with Report for America focusing on community reporting and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Local community issues are her passion, including the affordable housing crisis, homelessness, a lack of access to healthcare, protests and challenges facing vulnerable communities in northern Nevada.
