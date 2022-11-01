NIH initiative that aims to diversify health research is visiting Reno

Researchers from the National Institutes of Health will use the data to learn how our biology, lifestyle and environment affect health in order to find ways to treat and prevent disease.

Tour manager Reuben Campino says 400 volunteers have already signed up from the Silver State, but they want to increase participation from underrepresented communities.

“The U.S. is a very diverse country and, unfortunately, it’s not represented,” said Campino. “We want to have a better representation; therefore, one of our biggest goals is to have these numbers change. Eighty percent in white clinical genetic studies are great – that we have a big percentage in that – but we also want to reflect the whole diversity of the population out there.”

Regardless of background, Campino says participants will share information about their health through electronic surveys and, in some cases, donate DNA samples.

The All of Us Journey traveling exhibit will visit the University of Nevada, Reno from Wednesday, November 2, through Friday, November 4.