Public Health

NIH initiative that aims to diversify health research is visiting Reno

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma
Published November 1, 2022 at 6:00 AM PDT
The exterior of a traveling exhibit. There is a metal staircase and several banners, with QR codes or photos, including a picture of two people smiling toward the camera.
Maria Palma
/
KUNR Public Radio
The All of Us Journey traveling exhibit visits the Neil Road Recreation Center in Reno, Nev., as part of its community engagement efforts on October 22, 2022.

A national research program is seeking one million volunteers across the United States to build one of the most diverse health databases in history. The All of Us Journey traveling exhibit is making stops in Nevada.

Researchers from the National Institutes of Health will use the data to learn how our biology, lifestyle and environment affect health in order to find ways to treat and prevent disease.

Tour manager Reuben Campino says 400 volunteers have already signed up from the Silver State, but they want to increase participation from underrepresented communities.

“The U.S. is a very diverse country and, unfortunately, it’s not represented,” said Campino. “We want to have a better representation; therefore, one of our biggest goals is to have these numbers change. Eighty percent in white clinical genetic studies are great – that we have a big percentage in that – but we also want to reflect the whole diversity of the population out there.”

Regardless of background, Campino says participants will share information about their health through electronic surveys and, in some cases, donate DNA samples.

The All of Us Journey traveling exhibit will visit the University of Nevada, Reno from Wednesday, November 2, through Friday, November 4.

Produced with assistance from the Public Media Journalists Association Editor Corps funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.

Maria Palma
Maria joined KUNR Public Radio in August 2022 as a part-time reporter and bilingual editor. She is interested in stories about underserved communities, immigration, arts and culture, entertainment, education and health.
