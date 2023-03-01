Mountain West states’ high firearm death rates stand out in new database

In 2020, there were 13.7 firearm deaths per 100,000 people in the U.S., according to the RAND Corporation , a nonprofit policy think tank. In Wyoming, the rate was 93% higher than the national average at 26.4 firearm deaths per 100,000 people. That also ranked as the second-highest level in the nation, trailing only Mississippi (27.6 deaths per 100,000).

Other Mountain West states with firearm death rates above the national average were New Mexico (22.7 per 100,000), Montana (22.0), Idaho (17.6), Nevada (17.4), and Colorado (15.9). The only state in the region below the national rate was Utah (13.2).

“In the Mountain West, what is driving the high rate is unusually high rates of firearm suicide,” said Terry Schell, a senior behavioral scientist at RAND. “Most of those states have firearm suicide rates that are around twice the national average.”

RAND’s interactive map, built from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, lets users not only see how firearm death rates vary across the U.S., but also explore how changes in firearm policy might reduce them. States that adopt laws to prevent children’s access to firearms would have the greatest impact on lowering death rates, according to the think tank.

In the Mountain West, Nevada, Colorado, Utah and Montana have child-access prevention laws, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation .