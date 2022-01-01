Have a holiday or winter tradition you’d like to share with KUNR? We want to hear from you!

Lee en español.

What holiday or winter traditions are you looking forward to, and what do they mean to you? Has the pandemic impacted your traditions, and if so, what do they look like now? Share your stories and thoughts with KUNR.

All you need to do is fill out the short form below in English, or click here to access the form in Spanish . If you indicate that you give your consent, KUNR may feature your tradition on one of its platforms (broadcast or digital).

_