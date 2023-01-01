Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to noon

Host Jenn White convenes conversations about the most important issues of our time. The show takes a deep and unflinching look at America, bringing context and insight to stories unfolding across the country and the world.

With a name inspired by the 1st amendment, 1A explores important issues such as policy, politics, technology, and what connects us across the fissures that divide the country. The program also delves into pop culture, sports, and humor. 1A’s goal is to act as a national mirror — taking time to help America look at itself and to ask what it wants to be.