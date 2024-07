Sundays at 4:30 p.m.

Since launching in 2000, All Songs Considered has been NPR’s flagship program for music discovery, artist interviews and conversations with friends and fellow music lovers about the really big questions, like what was the best decade for music, are there albums everyone can agree on, and what do you put on when you need a good cry? Join host Robin Hilton and the NPR Music family Sundays at 4:30 p.m. on KUNR FM.