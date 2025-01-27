Felici Piano Trio Presents Next Concerts January 18 and 19

The title of the program, R-E-S-P-E-C-T, connects both Aretha Franklin and Louise Farrenc, one of the composers featured in the concert, who was also an underpaid professor at the Paris Conservatory.

“I find that Louise Farrenc,” says Rebecca Hang, violinist of the Felici Piano Trio, “whose name just reminds me of Ritha Louise Franklin … at one point in her life, she put her foot down and said no more. I work like a man. I do the same job. I teach fantastic students, and I would like to receive the same pay, please.”

Farrenc's Violin Sonata, Op. 39 is on the Felici Piano Trio's program, along with the Five Pieces in Folk Style by Robert Schumann, and a work generally regarded as one of the masterpieces of chamber music, Ludwig van Beethoven's “Archduke Trio.”

