Reno Jazz Orchestra Performs February 8 With Special Guest Aaron Serfaty

Greg Johnson, the music director of the Reno Jazz Orchestra, has known Aaron Serfaty for a long time. 'I actually met him when I was getting my graduate degree at USC,' Johnson recalled. 'Almost 20 years later, we're still collaborating. He's played with some of the biggest names in jazz history and pop history and Latin American music history. So we're excited just to unleash him.'

Johnson has been the music director of the Reno Jazz Orchestra for just a few months. He expresses pride in the fact that 'we've really been able to present a lot of different types of music to the public, and I think people are catching on. So it's been a great experience so far.'

–

Support for "Arts on the Airwaves" comes from The Nevada Arts Council… a state agency that provides public funding and support to artists and organizations, that benefit Nevadans in cities and rural communities statewide. More at NVArtsCouncil.org.