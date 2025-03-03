Dr. Susan Mazer and Dallas Smith Featured in KNCJ Biggest Little Concert Series March 9

Dr. Susan Mazer began in the classical world but turned to jazz and popular music, performing all over the world with musicians ranging from Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. to Loretta Lynn and John Denver. She plays the electro-acoustic harp, an amplified harp that, says Mazer, “sounds bigger than life, so I can play all sorts of music that I may not have been able to play.”

Dallas Smith likewise has performed all over the world, including the United States, Europe, and India. His performances combine jazz, his study of East Indian music – which, Smith says, has allowed him “to go on tour to India and to work with Indian musicians very positively” – and his virtuosity on not just the flute, but also the saxophone, clarinet, and Electronic Wind Instrument (EMI).

The repertoire for their KNCJ concert, says Smith, “includes some original compositions, but we also include our influences, which includes the great jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal,” with whom they worked years ago. “He was a jazz giant,” Smith continues, “and we still are benefited from that relationship and are happy to share his music with everyone.”

All proceeds from these concerts will benefit KNCJ, Nevada Classical and Jazz. Support for these concerts has been provided by David Fenimore, former announcer at KUNR public radio and retired professor of English at the University of Nevada, Reno. Tickets and information at kunr.org/concert.

