© 2025 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This is a critical moment.
The House voted Thursday to take back approved federal funding for public media, and the rescission now moves to the Senate, where only 50 votes are needed to make these cuts a reality.
Learn what you can do to support KUNR and public media right now
KUNR Arts on the Airwaves radio show logo. Explore Northern Nevada’s Art Scene with host Chris Morrison.
Arts on the Airwaves

Exhibition of Indigenous Australian Art at Nevada Museum of Art

By Chris Morrison
Published June 16, 2025 at 11:39 AM PDT
Ginger Riley Munduwalawala, Limen Bight River During the Wet (1995-96). Collection of the Nevada Museum of Art, gift of Robert Kaplan and Margaret Levi. © Estate of Ginger Riley. Courtesy of Alcaston Gallery, Melbourne. Photo: Zocalo Studios
Ginger Riley Munduwalawala, Limen Bight River During the Wet (1995-96). Collection of the Nevada Museum of Art, gift of Robert Kaplan and Margaret Levi. © Estate of Ginger Riley. Courtesy of Alcaston Gallery, Melbourne. Photo: Zocalo Studios

Eternal Signs: Indigenous Australian Art from the Kaplan and Levi Collection is now at the Nevada Museum of Art.

The exhibition derives from a 2023 gift to the Nevada Museum of Art by Robert Kaplan and Margaret Levy of seventy-two works from across Australia. According to Apsara DiQuinzio, the Museum's senior curator of contemporary art, the works are 'primarily by artists living in remote, rural communities across the Western Desert, the Southern Desert, and Central Desert regions.'

Artists represented include well-known figures such as Ginger Riley Munduwalawala, Polly Napangardi, Gloria Petyarre, George Ward Tjungurrayi, and Paddy Fordham Wainburranga, alongside younger artists like Gunybi Ganambarr and Djambawa Marawlli.

'There are a lot of wonderful signs and symbols within these paintings,' continues DiQuinzio, 'and almost all of them relate to the creation stories or dreaming stories, as well as the environment or the country. Once you start looking at the paintings in greater detail, those signs and symbols begin to emerge, and you begin to understand the kind of iconography or symbology behind many of these paintings.'

'These works are not just beautiful works of art,' DiQuinzio says. 'They are vital expressions of ancestral knowledge that allow us to explore larger dialogues relating to contemporary art, abstraction, global Indigenous movements, and the environment.'

Eternal Signs: Indigenous Australian Art from the Kaplan and Levi Collection is on display through November 9, 2025 at the Nevada Museum of Art. nevadaart.org for information.

Support for 'Arts on the Airwaves' comes from The Nevada Arts Council… a state agency that provides public funding and support to artists and organizations, that benefit Nevadans in cities and rural communities statewide. More at NVArtsCouncil.org.

Arts on the Airwaves
Chris Morrison
Chris Morrison is Content Coordinator and Producer at KNCJ public radio, where he is the host of “KNCJ Wednesday Evening Classics” and “Horizons.”
See stories by Chris Morrison