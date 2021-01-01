Fridays from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. and Saturdays from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on KNCJ

Jazz After Hours on PRI is the focal point of a vibrant, exciting jazz community. The best new releases are featured each week on the show, along with classic recordings from jazz’s greats. Host Jeff Hanley covers the jazz scene across America and connects the music and the musicians on the show to the club gigs, festivals, and concerts that keep jazz alive. The variety of music presented is a jazz lover’s dream.