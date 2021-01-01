© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.
d8SdpQsM.png
Jazz After Hours
Fridays from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. and Saturdays from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on KNCJ 
Jazz After Hours on PRI is the focal point of a vibrant, exciting jazz community. The best new releases are featured each week on the show, along with classic recordings from jazz’s greats.

Host Jeff Hanley covers the jazz scene across America and connects the music and the musicians on the show to the club gigs, festivals, and concerts that keep jazz alive. The variety of music presented is a jazz lover’s dream.
Stay Connected