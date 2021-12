Saturdays, 8-10 p.m. on KUNR

Jimbo’s Juke Joint & Acoustic Roadhouse is a tasty mix of country fried folk, eclectic old-timey and new acoustic Americana, indescribable bluegrass (JimboGrass) combined with an assortment of singer-songwriters, blues, ukes, accordions, melodica's and beyond way cool instrumentals. For the appreciative listener & beyond!!