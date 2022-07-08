© 2022 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing signal outages in the Bishop/Mammoth Lakes area. We are looking into the cause and hope to have signal restored soon.
Text that says “Movie Minutes with Robin Holabird” on top of an image. The background image of two movie reels placed on a table.
Movie Minutes with Robin Holabird

‘Sold Out’: Robin’s movie review

Published July 8, 2022 at 6:15 AM PDT
A poster for the movie “Sold Out” shows a woman and a man standing together. The woman is looking up at the man while he looks off into the distance. In the background is a hilly landscape with a semi-transparent acoustic guitar layered over it.
Amazon Prime Video
/

For Movie Minutes, Robin Holabird takes a look at the movie “Sold Out.”

While theaters once again lure big-screen viewers with large-scale action films, streaming services continue to offer small surprises like Sold Out. Amazon provides the venue for this calling card of a movie — a project demonstrating that its little-known talent deserve bigger opportunities.

The script comes from Susan Brightbill, whose acting experience in a couple of big projects like Message in a Bottle gives her a good sense of production needs. She structures an appealing story about a family man whose suppressed dreams of musical stardom get a jump when a talent scout takes him on the road. Like the indie-hit Once, Sold Out requires effective music since the names involved offer no star power.

Songs come from a variety of composers, including lead actor Sam Bardwell, who handles singing and guitar playing with appropriate skill. Comfortable in front of a camera, he makes a likable hero, working well with costar Kelsey McMahon. First-time director Tim Dahlseid handles the basics, adding distinction by filming on location using small towns and bad weather to heighten the atmosphere.

The major obstacle comes from a minimal budget that limits access to top-level equipment. A difficult sell for theaters showing projects with state-of-the-art everything, Sold Out finds a good home in living rooms.

This review aired on KUNR FM on Friday, May 20.

Robin Holabird is KUNR’s entertainment reviewer, author, and former film commissioner for the Nevada Film Office. You can browse a full archive of her reviews here.

Tags

Movie Minutes with Robin Holabird robin holabirdmovie minutesmovie reviewsarts and cultureWeb Adaptations: Lucretia Cunningham
Robin Holabird
Robin Holabird reviews movies for KUNR, and her reviews have aired for more than 30 years. During that time, she has had a high profile in the Nevada film community.
See stories by Robin Holabird
Related Content