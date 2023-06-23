Purple Politics Nevada host Lucia Starbuck gives behind-the-scenes look at reporting on legislature

Purple Politics Nevada is KUNR’s weekly show about the 2023 Nevada Legislative Session. In this week’s episode, KUNR news editor Vicki Adame is in the host seat to interview democracy reporter Lucia Starbuck about her experience covering the 2023 legislative session.

Episode Overview

This was Starbuck’s first time covering the 120-day Nevada legislative session. At the beginning of this year, in preparation for the show , Starbuck spent much of her time learning from previous legislative reporters and staff in the building.

“I was in a unique position because I was learning it myself. So I knew I can break it down in a way for everyone to understand because I’m just trying to put the pieces together myself. I was like, ‘Let’s learn about this together,’ ” Starbuck said.

But, it’s not all work for the press corps. There were also fun times during the session, such as the tradition of Third House , which started in 1863. Mark Twain and a group of “journalists, lawyers, bohemians and businessmen” got together after the legislature adjourned to poke fun at the lawmakers and process. This year’s roast targeted Southwest Airlines travel woes and Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo’s “The Nevada Way” slogan.

However, the most memorable moment for Starbuck was covering the Black History Summit . She learned about some of the inventions made by Black Americans, including the Super Soaker squirt gun, a stoplight and a gas mask. There was also a performance by Broadway in the HOOD based out of Las Vegas and people shared food.

“When things are so divisive in this country, you’re kind of hearing in more right-leaning states where they’re censoring books or censoring what can be taught in schools, to have this conversation about Black history and the importance of learning it – the good and the bad. It just seemed very productive,” Starbuck said. “And it was cool to see what came out of the Black History Summit: A bill to officially remove language that allows for slavery in the state constitution. Juneteenth — we just got that state holiday, so on Monday, I was able to tell people, ‘Yeah, the state legislature did that.’ ”

Listen to the last episode of season one of Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck to hear more behind the scenes on what it’s like to cover the Nevada legislature. After a summer break, the show will return in the fall.

Transcript

(UPBEAT JAZZ MUSIC BEGINS)

VICKI ADAME, HOST: Welcome to this week’s episode of Purple Politics Nevada. The name reflects the fact that Nevada isn’t red or blue — it’s both. I’m KUNR news editor Vicki Adame, and today, we’re turning the tables on host Lucia Starbuck.

(UPBEAT JAZZ MUSIC ENDS)

ADAME: This was your first time covering the legislative session. What was it like?

LUCIA STARBUCK: Before the session even started, it was just trying to figure out what to expect. I sat down with reporters who have covered it, legislative staff, basically saying, “Please tell me everything I need to know.”

I’m also a nerd when it comes to processes. How does legislation go from a bill to a law? How can I follow what’s going on? What’s happened in the past?

And I also think I was kind of in a unique position because I was learning it myself. So I knew I can break it down in a way for everyone to understand because I’m just trying to put the pieces together myself, where I was like, “Let’s learn about this together.”

ADAME: Describe a typical day working as a member of the State House Press Corps, or is there even such a thing?

STARBUCK: Every day was a little bit different, and I think that’s what was a lot of fun about it. Sometimes a lot of waiting around. A lot of the other reporters, this was also their first time covering the session or just their second time. So we kind of had to get together [to] say, “What happened to this bill? What’d you hear from this lawmaker? And how do you get access here?” So it was a lot of coming together and a sharing of knowledge.

ADAME: What was your biggest takeaway from covering the session?

STARBUCK: This was a really confusing, complex and messy process. I spent all my time and resources trying to figure out what was going on for the 120 days. I have no idea if you have a full-time job that isn’t tied to the legislative session, I have no idea how you would follow along.

Maybe a little bit of lack of transparency at the end — they had these behind-the-bar meetings where they would just kind of huddle in a group in the building.

It’s not easy for your average Nevadan to follow along on something that could potentially directly impact their lives.

ADAME: I also understand that it’s not all work for the press corps. They put on this skit-type show where the members of the press spoof the lawmakers. Tell us about this tradition and the reaction from the lawmakers.

STARBUCK: This is something that started in 1863 with Mark Twain, with a group of journalists, lawyers, bohemians and businessmen. They basically got together after the legislature adjourned to make fun of the people and the process. It was a mini roast.

We poked a little bit of fun at the Southwest travel woes. Some Southern Nevada lawmakers weren’t able to get home very easily. Sometimes they even hitched rides together to get back to Las Vegas.

We made fun of Gov. Joe Lombardo quite a bit. He’s been kind of putting on this slogan “The Nevada Way,” so we created the “Nevada Way Cult.”

(SOUNDBITE FROM THIRD HOUSE, PRESS CORPS IN UNISON): This is the way.

STARBUCK: I played the very passionate Assemblywoman Selena La Rue Hatch. She had a bill where she was trying to require freshmen to take geography.

(SOUNDBITE FROM THIRD HOUSE, STARBUCK): I had no less than 13 eighth graders ask me if the blue part of the map was the land part. And geography is so much more than maps. It’s—

(SOUNDBITE FROM THIRD HOUSE, TABITHA MUELLER): Selena, it’s come to my attention that your maps are just dripping with CRT.

STARBUCK: It was actually really well received. I wasn’t sure if maybe their feelings would be hurt, but they were laughing along, a couple of “oohs,” which was definitely worth it.

ADAME: During the press briefing with the governor’s chief of staff, there was an unexpected guest who crashed it. Who was it, and what happened?

STARBUCK: Yes. So a couple times throughout the session, the press met with the governor’s chief of staff, Ben Kieckhefer, who also used to be a reporter. And we get this knock.

(SOUNDBITE FROM MEETING, MUELLER): That was my question—

(KNOCKING ON A DOOR)

STARBUCK: It was the Governor.

(SOUNDBITE FROM MEETING, BEN KIECKHEFER): Governor, you know most of the capitol press corps, right?

STARBUCK: Of course, we did not miss the opportunity to ask him questions. We didn’t get a lot of access to the governor. As a reporter, that was important to me because Nevada elected Lombardo.

ADAME: Was your most memorable moment covering the legislature?

STARBUCK: I think I really enjoyed the Black History Summit. I learned a lot about some inventions made by Black Americans: the Super Soaker squirt gun, the stoplight, gas mask. There was a performance by Broadway in the HOOD based out of Las Vegas. Assemblywoman Angie Taylor’s mom came. People shared food.

When things are so divisive in this country, you’re kind of hearing in more right-leaning states where they’re censoring books or censoring what can be taught in schools, to have this conversation about Black history and the importance of learning it – the good and the bad. It just seemed very productive.

And it was cool to see what came out of the Black History Summit. You know, a bill to officially remove language that allows for slavery in the state constitution. Juneteenth — we just got that state holiday, so on Monday, I was able to tell people, “Yeah, the state legislature did that,” because I can’t stop talking about politics outside of work.

(UPBEAT JAZZ MUSIC BEGINS)

ADAME: Well, Lucia, thanks so much for being such a great sport and giving us this behind-the-scenes glimpse. And this episode wraps the first season of Purple Politics Nevada. We’re taking a summer hiatus, but we’ll be back in the fall. You can always go to KUNR.org and listen to past episodes of the show.

(UPBEAT JAZZ MUSIC ENDS)