Saturdays, 6-10 p.m. on KNCJ

Early in 2014, Reno musicians Scot Marshall and Dallas Smith joined forces to address an issue dear to both of them--bringing jazz programming back to Northern Nevada radio listeners. Scot and Dallas are both active members of the Reno jazz community. Scot, a bass player, is the current president of For the Love of Jazz. Dallas, a woodwinds player, is a member of the Reno Jazz Orchestra. Both Scot and Dallas play regularly with different groups in concerts, clubs, and special events in the Reno-Tahoe area.

Scot and Dallas bring their rich musical experiences together in Saturday Night Jazz to feature music which ranges from the latest releases to jazz classics and occasional recordings by local artists, as well as announcements of upcoming local jazz events in the Reno-Tahoe area. Saturday Night Jazz is supported by the Reno Jazz Orchestra and For the Love of Jazz. The program is exclusively on KUNR's music station KNCJ (89.5 FM in Reno-Sparks) and online every Saturday evening from 6-10 p.m.