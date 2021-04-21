For hundreds of thousands of national listeners, Science Friday is the weekly source for news and entertaining stories about science. It started as a radio show, created in 1991 by host and executive producer Ira Flatow. Since then, it's grown into much more, including award-winning digital videos and original web content covering everything from octopus camouflage to cooking on Mars. SciFri is brain fun, for curious people.
Panels of expert guests join Science Friday's host Flatow, a veteran science journalist, to discuss science -- and to take questions from listeners during the call-in portion of the program.
The radio show is broadcast on KUNR Fridays 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. You can join the conversation by calling 1-844-724-8255 or tweeting your questions @scifri.
KUNR Local Host: Duncan Stewart, Tom Strekal
