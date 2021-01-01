Sundays, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sunday Baroque is a celebration of beloved and appealing music from the baroque era (1600-1750) and the years leading up to it. Some of the greatest hits of the baroque include Antonio Vivaldi’s Four Seasons Concertos, George Frideric Handel’s Music for the Royal Fireworks and Water Music Suites, and Johann Sebastian Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos. You’ll hear their tuneful and lively music – and music by their talented contemporaries and predecessors – as part of the mix of familiar favorites and new surprises on this weekly radio program.

Sunday Baroque offers great performances of their work by yesterday's and today's best performers. Fresh and inviting, genial and inspiring, and often surprisingly modern sounding, it’s the perfect accompaniment for this unique day of the week, whether you’re sleeping in, joining family and friends for a leisurely brunch, going to worship, or relaxing alone with the Sunday paper and a steaming mug of coffee.