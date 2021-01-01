© 2021 KUNR
An illustrated mountainscape with trees and a broadcast tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Welcome to the new KUNR.org!
Our redesigned website is now live, and you can access the stories and programs you love by toggling through the navigation above or clicking the magnifying glass to open the site’s search bar.
If you have any questions along the way, click here to send us a message or give us a call at 775-682-6300 during business hours.
weekend_edition.jpg
Weekend Edition
Saturday and Sunday, 5-10 a.m.

Saturday mornings are made for Weekend Edition Saturday, hosted by NPR's Scott Simon. The program wraps up the week's news and offers a mix of analysis and features on a wide range of topics, including arts, sports, entertainment, and human interest stories.

Weekend Edition Sunday premiered on January 18, 1987, and was the last of NPR's major newsmagazines to hit air. Since then, Weekend Edition Sunday has covered news makers and artists, scientists and politicians, music makers of all kinds, writers, thinkers, theologians and all manner of news events. NPR's Rachel Martin hosts Weekend Edition Sunday.

Stay Connected