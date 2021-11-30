-
Lawmakers in Nevada are rolling back protections granted to law enforcement officers under investigation. The protections were just put into place last…
-
Black Lives Matter protests have erupted across the country, and in Nevada, and with them, demands for police reform. In response, lawmakers in Nevada…
-
As shelter-in-place and stay-at-home orders get extended further into the year, some local governments across the Mountain West are threatening jail to...
-
Nevadans will see several ballot questions this election, including Question 1: Marsy’s law. KUNR’s Bree Zender explores how Marsy’s Law came to be and…
-
On the ballot this year, Nevada voters will see a question seeking to change the way many actually get registered to vote in the first place. KUNR's Paul…
-
The Nevada ACLU celebrated its 50th anniversary in Midtown Reno Thursday with a panel of historians and activists discussing the history of civil rights…