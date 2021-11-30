-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of June 23, 2021.Nevada’s Test Positivity Rate Ticks Up And Vaccination Rate DecreasesBy Lucia…
The digital divide in the Mountain West stretches across vast swaths of rural, urban and Native lands and disproportionately affects residents in low-income brackets and people of color. But as federal pandemic relief dollars start flowing into state coffers, the cash is opening up opportunities to dramatically expand broadband access in Western communities and beyond.
Senate Democrats are pushing the Federal Communications Commission to expedite progress on broadband connectivity in Native communities. In a letter last…
Tahoe businesses and families are struggling as a result of slow internet, according to a recent poll by the Tahoe Prosperity Center. Reno Public Radio's…
Getting broadband access to rural parts of the Silver State can take up to several years. One big roadblock is government delays. Earlier this week,…
High-tech industries moving to Nevada demand a skilled workforce. That’s why Governor Brian Sandoval’s Office of Science, Innovation and Technology is…