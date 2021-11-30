-
PFAS are found across the region in products like rain jackets and firefighting foam. But they can cause health problems, so the Biden administration issued new regulations today to keep them out of drinking water.
A study out today reveals that California kids have unhealthy levels of flame retardant chemicals in their bodies. For forty years a little-known fire law…
Pregnant women following the government's guidelines on seafood may be consuming toxic levels of mercury. The FDA and EPA advise pregnant women to consume…
Our newsroom recently received a puzzling press release from a national organization called the Environmental Working Group. It says that next month, the…
Nevada has more large nail salons than any other state, but new research has found a troubling health issue lurking at them. A study published this week…