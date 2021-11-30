child health

-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Monday, June 21, 2021.Record Number Of Visitors In U.S. Forests In 2020By Paul BogerNew data from…
Nationwide, more and more people are surviving childhood. But researchers found those improvements might not be as big in rural areas. A report last...
Community members in Reno gathered this week at a local school to look over a proposed sexual education curriculum for high school students. KUNR’s…
In Nevada, the percentage of children without health insurance has dropped over the last few years. But as Reno Public Radio’s Anh Gray reports, overall…
Nevada ranks near the bottom nationwide in overall child well-being. That’s according to a study by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.The annual KIDS COUNT…