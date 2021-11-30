Criminal Justice Reform

-
With less than six weeks until the end of the 2021 legislative session, the general public can, once again, enter the Legislative Building in Carson City,…
Nevada lawmakers have less than two months until they're forced to wrap up the 2021 session, and they still have a lot of work left to do. For the past…
The Reno Municipal Court relaunched its Community Court program Wednesday to provide unhoused individuals who have committed minor offenses with resources…
Governor Steve Sisolak has approved a measure that will restore the voting rights of thousands of ex-felons upon the completion of their sentence or…
A bill aimed at making sweeping reforms to Nevada’s criminal justice system is making its way through the legislature. More than two months after its…
A proposed constitutional amendment aimed at appointing judges and a measure that would have legalized physician-assisted suicide were among the victims…