-
A yearly report shows several Western states have high numbers of women being murdered by men. Alaska is at the top of that list, followed by New Mexico,…
-
Nationally, the domestic abuse hotline has seen an uptick in calls since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and that trend is reflected across the...
-
The Domestic Violence Resource Center in Reno saw an unprecedented increase in the number of domestic violence hotline calls in March, and as Sierra…
-
According to the Reno Police Department, the Reno community is experiencing a decrease in crimes in conjunction with the COVID-19 pandemic.For weeks now,…
-
Governor Steve Sisolak has directed Nevadans to stay at home to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, but for some people, their home is not a safe…
-
When Nicole was escaping a physically abusive relationship, leaving behind her dog was not an option. Not only would she miss her dog deeply, she knew her…
-
The University of Nevada, Reno’s Latino Research Center is collecting stories from Latinas about gender violence for a national anthology.Reno Public…
-
The Reno City Attorney’s office is taking new steps to curb domestic violence, under a plan recently approved by the Reno City Council. Reno Public…
-
Setting up a statewide data system to track domestic violence offenses is one of several recommendations just released from a committee spearheaded by…