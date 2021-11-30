-
Drought has drastically impacted water levels at the Lahontan State Recreation Area, and the effects are being felt by farmers, wildlife and…
-
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.Severe Drought Threatening Livelihood Of Region’s Ranchers And FarmersBy Nate…
-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Thursday, July 22, 2021.New Reno Event To Honor Local Black Community MembersBy Jayden PerezLocal…
-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Tuesday, May 4, 2021.Nevada Approves Washoe County’s Revised COVID-19 Reopening PlanBy Lucia…
-
A few weeks ago, rancher Noah Brooks said what was troubling him most was the weather.“The fact that it didn’t rain, June, July, August but maybe three…
-
Several thousand people came together in Elko over the weekend to celebrate the 36th annual National Cowboy Poetry Gathering. Folklife aficionados came…
-
Agriculture, forestry and other land uses are responsible for about a quarter of human-caused greenhouse gases. That “land sector” holds huge potential to…
-
Drew Eggers stood at the edge of one of his stubble fields when he plucked a patch of mint left over from harvest. “You can smell the spearmint,” he...
-
Farmers across the country have been preparing to harvest turkeys for the Thanksgiving holiday. One school in Smith Valley is raising its own turkeys as a…
-
A grant awarded to the Nevada Department of Agriculture will help farmers prevent produce-related disease outbreaks.Reno Public Radio's Marcus Lavergne…