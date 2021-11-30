Nevada Caucus 2020

-
Caucus... you've probably heard that word a lot this year. For some, it's a time-honored tradition that allows communities to come together to select a…
Nevada’s caucus isn’t accessible for everyone. Many voters with disabilities said they have faced unique challenges when trying to participate in the…
The Pyramid Lake Paiute Reservation is one of the largest in the state. But, some tribal members say they feel ignored by politicians locally and…
Presidential hopeful and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders came in first place in Nevada’s Democratic caucus over the weekend, but at least one precinct in…
Bernie Sanders was the 'belle of the ball' Saturday night, or rather, the 'belle of Nevada.' He easily took first place in the state's caucuses.KUNR's…
Nevada’s caucuses are now over and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was the declared winner, but what was the experience like for native voters? And what did…
Though Nevada has a fair amount of cities, vast parts of the state are a sea of sagebrush, with very few towns. And as the Nevada State Democratic Party…
Scott Youngs is the project director for ADA Nevada, which provides training for people with disabilities and helps organizations understand their…
Nevada is home to the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. As the caucus approaches, gun reform is one key issue that Democratic presidential…
Last night, six Democratic presidential candidates debated in Nevada, where health care reform became a contentious issue. KUNR's News Director Michelle…