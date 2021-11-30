-
Face coverings, distance learning and barren playgrounds. This is the “new normal” for the education system, and for students with special needs, remote…
-
Every day before school, Stephanie Bacon wakes up hopeful and excited that she has put together a lesson plan that she believes will work for her students…
-
The college credit exams were moved online in response to the pandemic. But many students don't have Internet access at home. Up until Friday, one senior planned to take her tests in a parking lot.
-
There are 21,000 students enrolled at the University of Nevada, Reno, and all of their courses have been moved online. This transition to online…
-
In response to the spread of coronavirus, schools across the nation, including the University of Nevada, Reno, are transitioning to online learning for a…