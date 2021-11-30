opioids in nevada

-
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.UNR Reports First Confirmed COVID-19 Case Since Fall Semester StartedBy Noah…
Five years ago, Fentanyl-related deaths in Washoe County were nearly unheard of. But between 2019 and 2020, the number of deaths due to Fentanyl overdoses…
KUNR Today: Nevada Reaches $45M Opioid Settlement, Over 15% Of Washoe Co. Fully Vaccinated For COVIDHere are your local news headlines for the morning of Tuesday, Mar. 23, 2021.Nevada Announces $45M Settlement With McKinsey Over OpioidsBy The Associated…
Nevada's top law enforcement official is filing a new lawsuit against drug manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies for their role in the state's opioid…
President Donald Trump has outlined the federal plan to combat the opioid epidemic. Reno Public Radio’s Anh Gray spoke to a local health expert.The focus…
Starting this week, a new law aimed at curbing Nevada’s growing opioid crisis will require doctors to educate patients about the risks of using the drugs.…
Reno could soon join the growing list of more than 100 cities around the nation that have pursued similar lawsuits.The suit would seek damages from drug…
Governor Brian Sandoval’s opioid accountability task force met this fall to figure out solutions to the state’s drug crisis. And Nevada lawmakers have…
Dani Tillman is a substance abuse counselor with The Life Change Center in Sparks. She spent her career helping other people battle addiction, but it…
The opioid epidemic is the deadliest drug overdose crisis in modern U.S. history. Here are 5 things you should know.1.) Opioids are a class of drugs that…