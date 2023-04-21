Photos: Zoe Malen

-
Purple Politics Nevada is KUNR’s weekly show about the 2023 Nevada Legislative Session. In this week’s episode, host Lucia Starbuck checks in with two journalists about bills to allow physician-assisted death and solidify protections for transgender community members. Editor’s note: This episode involves discussions of suicide, which may be upsetting for some.
-
Harris’ appearance at the University of Nevada, Reno came as Supreme Court justices weighed whether to support a lower court ruling to revoke approval of a common drug used for medication abortion.
-
The Nevada Legislature passed a major deadline on Friday. Bills needed to be passed out of committee, otherwise, they’re dead, but the governor’s legislation didn’t have the same deadline. KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck spoke with Sondra Cosgrove, a history professor at the College of Southern Nevada, to learn what happens next.
-
Purple Politics Nevada is KUNR’s weekly show about the 2023 Nevada Legislative Session, which spans 120 days and reached its halfway point. In this week’s episode, host Lucia Starbuck checks in with Democratic Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and Republican Senate Minority Leader Heidi Seevers Gansert about bills to improve health care and toughen punishments for trafficking fentanyl.
-
Nevada Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo’s Chief of Staff held a briefing with reporters in Carson City on Wednesday to speak about the six pieces of legislation the office is backing, including a proposed bill on election reforms.
-
Purple Politics Nevada is KUNR’s weekly show about the 2023 Nevada Legislative Session. In this week’s episode, host Lucia Starbuck explores conservation-related bills to fund wildlife crossings, outdoor education for youth, and the electrification of large trucks.
-
A proposed bill would require local jurisdictions to provide voting materials in other languages.
-
Music is more than just songs. For some, it can be a powerful therapeutic tool. A Reno music therapy organization is helping people with all abilities and ethnicities to reach their goals.
-
KUNR held its first “Pints and Purple Politics” event on Wednesday. The panel discussion was moderated by Purple Politics Nevada host Lucia Starbuck and included reporters Bert Johnson, Jose Davila IV, María Palma and Natalie Van Hoozer. In this event recap, each reporter shares how local politics affect their respective reporting beats.
-
Now through the first week of April, the Nevada Humane Society will be running an adoption event to help get their dogs into a new home.