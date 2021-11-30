-
Tribes in the Mountain West reached resolutions in two long standing environmental disputes this week. The victories for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes and...
-
A new study has found that long-term air pollution increases COVID-19 mortality rates.
-
Some of the nation's top polluters are now running on the honor system after the Environmental Protection Agency last week announced relaxed enforcement...
-
Ten years ago, when Colorado College first conducted the Conservation in the West Poll , 48 percent of respondents said yes, climate change is a problem...
-
A new report shows that a majority of states, including three in the Mountain West, have cut funding for environmental agencies, at a time when the U.S.…
-
The EPA is announcing updates to smog regulations October 1st, and manufacturers are making one last push against the new rules with an ad campaign…