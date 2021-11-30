-
A group of advocates protested outside of Reno City Hall 24/7 for seven days straight, demanding the city stop the ongoing clearing of homeless…
Over the weekend, Stop Asian Hate rallies were held nationwide, including in Reno, to denounce violence and racism toward Asian Americans. KUNR’s Lucia…
Anti-mask and anti-lockdown protesters are targeting public health officials and politicians in parts of the Mountain West – sometimes at their own homes.
Over the weekend, former Vice President Joe Biden was elected as the 46th president of the United States, but some people in Northern Nevada took to the…
WCSD Board Of Trustees Proposes COVID-19 Threshold To Close Schools, Some Teachers Protest ReopeningMany Washoe County teachers and parents protested the reopening of schools before the Board of Trustees’ first in-person meeting since March. Despite the…
Public schools in Washoe County are slated to reopen on August 17. In response, many teachers protested outside of the health district and school district…
Protests against racism and police brutality continue in Colorado, but there are many faces and voices that are missing. Here, four Colorado women who...
Protesting racism and police brutality is nothing new. But large, sustained turnouts, especially in small, mostly white towns, is something we've not...
This story was powered by America Amplified , a public radio initiative. There's growing concern about violence at anti-racism protests after an armed...
At a hearing last weekend about a Colorado bill on vaccination, Dr. Reginald Washington had originally planned to make several urgent points in support of the bill.