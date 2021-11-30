-
The term "critical race theory" has made its way into public debates over education in the Mountain West, and how students should be taught about race...
Whether you get the help you need after a wildfire may depend on how wealthy or White your neighborhood is, a new paper suggests.
Avery Thunder is a member of KUNR’s Youth Media program. In this interview, Avery talks to her mom, Tamara Soong, and asks her what it was like being…
Protestors took to the streets of Reno on Friday to express frustration, sadness and disbelief over recent police shootings that have shocked the country.…
Despite some improvement in recent years, children of color are overrepresented in our U.S. foster care system. That's the takeaway from a new report…