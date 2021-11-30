-
Sweeping changes to federal rules governing the investigation of sexual misconduct on college campuses finally took effect earlier this month. Sprawled…
-
For the LGBTQ+ community, marginalization is deterring some from accessing medical care. Nearly one in five avoid seeking care due to fear of…
-
The Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity at the University of Nevada, Reno has been placed on probation, among other sanctions. The punishments are in response to…
-
The founder of the original #MeToo movement, which began more than two decades ago, spoke at the University of Nevada, Reno Wednesday night. KUNR’s…
-
The founder of the #MeToo movement, Tarana Burke, spoke at the University of Nevada, Reno Joe Crowley Student Union on Wednesday. She shared the story…
-
In the past decade the U.S. has not seen a substantial decrease in sexual assault among undergraduate college students. Our student contributor Alexandra…
-
Nevada lawmakers are considering a bill that would give victims of childhood sexual abuse more time to file a civil lawsuit against the…
-
The news these days is filled with stories of sexual assault on campus. How can parents prepare their sons and daughters to live together with respect and…
-
The Department of Justice recently awarded 27 schools, including The University of Nevada, Reno, grants to fight sexual violence. UNR received $300,000…
-
The Nevada Reduce Sexual Assault, Stalking and Violence Program is a grant-funded project through the Center for the Application of Substance Abuse…