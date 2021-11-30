solar energy

-
After more than a decade of growth, Nevada’s fast-growing renewable energy sector faces storm clouds. Globally, the COVID-19 pandemic has cost the sector…
A large western utility with customers in 10 western states including Wyoming is preparing to make its largest request for new renewable energy ever. It...
Solar jobs are up across the U.S., after two consecutive years of declines. But that growth is mixed in our region.According to the latest report from the…
New legislation that aims to significantly increase renewable energy utility projects on public lands is receiving strong bipartisan support.Members of…
A solar project in our region is opening up conversations around building wildlife protection into renewable energy infrastructure.The Valley Electric…