Jacky Rosen is in her first term as a U.S. Senator from Nevada. Since taking office in 2019, she has pushed for more support for women in the fields of…
Tech startups have been migrating into cities all around the Mountain West, from Denver to Salt Lake to Boise.
A group of Washoe County middle school teachers recently gathered for a hands-on STEM training program. KUNR contributor Kaleb Roedel of the Northern…
Women make up about 24 percent of workers in careers that focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math or STEM. In 2017, the L’Oréal USA For Women…
The fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, have historically been male-dominated. But an all girls’ robotics team at Reed…
A new program at the University of Nevada, Reno is churning out more science and math teachers. Reno Public Radio’s Marcus Lavergne has more.At UNR,…
A new education company with some big-name tech and science backers aims to bring immersive, multi-media science learning into schools, starting with…
High-tech industries moving to Nevada demand a skilled workforce. That’s why Governor Brian Sandoval’s Office of Science, Innovation and Technology is…
A recent study found that Nevada needs more skilled workers to fill high-tech jobs for companies like Tesla moving into the region. The labor shortage…
Recently, there’s been a big push nationwide to get more females involved in technology and STEM career paths; STEM stands for science, technology,…