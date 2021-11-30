-
The Mountain West states have disproportionately high rates of deaths by suicide. Now, researchers are calling for guidelines on how to alert schools that their students may be at risk.
-
Recognizing the youth mental health crisis in the Mountain West, some states are debating bills that address the problem from both inside and outside of...
-
In Nevada, one in four high school students contemplate taking their own life. To raise awareness, Washoe County has created a suicide prevention campaign…
-
As minimum wage goes up, suicide rates go down. That’s according to a new study published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health.The study…
-
The Rocky Mountain region continues to face some of the highest suicide rates in the country. A recent panel of experts in Colorado addressed what they...
-
Brianna Murry, 18, graduates from Galena High School this week. She was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder last year after a suicide attempt…
-
Lee en español.Nevada has recently seen more suicides in youth under the age of 18. Last year, there were 27 of these deaths, compared to 15 the year…
-
In the U.S., more than half of the nearly 40,000 gun-related deaths in 2017 were from suicides, according to the Centers for Disease Control and…
-
In Nevada County, an unfortunate spike in youth suicides has prompted school districts to reevaluate how they support kids. The result is a handful of new…
-
In this installment of the health watch, Richelle O'Driscoll talks with Dr. Erin Grinshteyn, assistant professor of health administration and policy at…