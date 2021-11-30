-
Logan Potter is a senior at Boise State University. Like many others, the pandemic affected her mental health. "I was struggling quite a bit, so I was...
Finding the right therapist can be challenging. The search can be even more difficult for Spanish-speakers due to limited resources and cultural stigma.…
To get the most happiness out of life, you must learn to cope well with adversity.
Sometimes people think they need therapy for things that are a normal part of life.
Couples can get lost in bickering. Re-explaining their positions, adding in old complaints from years ago, without awareness of what started the argument…